Dish soap shortage may be over before you even notice it

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A dish soap shortage is happening with the nation’s largest distributor of the product, but you may not even notice it.

Customers began talking about the shortage after many Walmart locations began posting notices in their cleaning products aisle about the shortage.

Signs were posted saying “Dish soap is experiencing a national supply shortage impacting product availability for our customers. These shortages will remain until Dec.1. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause you.”

When we asked Walmart officials about the shortage, they told us via email that there is a national shortage with Proctor and Gamble, the makers of Dawn and Gain, and that the signs were posted for customer awareness.

Proctor and Gamble issued a statement earlier this week about the shortage. Company officials told BGH.com (Better Homes and Gardens) that for a short time demand for some products exceeded what they were able to supply and that the temporary supply shortage has been resolved.