Detroit auto show canceled for second year

The announcement was made Monday

Chevrolet Corvette at 2020 Cleveland Auto Show (photo from FOX 8’s PJ Ziegler)

DETROIT, Mich. (WKBN) – Media in Detroit is reporting that the 2021 North American International Auto Show is canceled again this year.

This year’s show, like last year, is canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement was made Monday.

The show typically draws thousands of people from the U.S. and the world.

