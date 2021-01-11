Detroit auto show canceled for second year

DETROIT, Mich. (WKBN) – Media in Detroit is reporting that the 2021 North American International Auto Show is canceled again this year.
This year’s show, like last year, is canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The announcement was made Monday.
The show typically draws thousands of people from the U.S. and the world.
