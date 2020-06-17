Closings and delays
Deputy thanks two black women he says paid for his meal, left note: ‘BLM but so does yours’

A Tennessee sheriff's deputy posted a photo on Facebook of a sweet note he says he received from two women at a Nashville restaurant

by: Nexstar Media Wire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – A Tennessee sheriff’s deputy posted a photo on Facebook of a sweet note he says he received from two women at a Nashville restaurant.

Sumner County Deputy Jody McDowell was eating breakfast at a Cracker Barrel near the Nashville airport when the server told him someone had paid for his food, according to WTVF.

Deputy McDowell said they left him a note that read: “BLM, but so does yours. Thank you for your service. Breakfast paid.”

Touched by the gesture, McDowell decided to thank them on social media, writing:

“I want to thank the two sweet black ladies who paid for my breakfast this morning. While waiting for a transport to be completed, I decided to have breakfast at a Cracker Barrel near the Nashville airport. I received this note from them.”

