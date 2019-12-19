Denver radio show canceled after host makes school shooting comment

One of the hosts said a school shooting would help break up media coverage of impeachment proceedings

DENVER (AP) – A Denver radio station has canceled a scheduled program after one of the hosts said a school shooting would help break up media coverage of impeachment proceedings.

Chuck Bonniwell from the show “Chuck & Julie” was complaining Tuesday about an abundance of media coverage about the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Bonniwell said “you wish for a nice school shooting to interrupt the monotony.” His co-host and wife Julie Hayden immediately reprimanded him and told listeners not to call in.

Radio executives immediately canceled the show. KNUS-AM is owned by Salem Media Group, which specializes in Christian and conservative content.

