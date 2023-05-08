(WKBN) – Denny’s is bringing a professional with decades of experience to head up the company.

Denny’s Corporation announced Monday the appointment of Alex Williams as senior vice president, chief operating officer.

Williams has served in key roles with Starbucks, McDonald’s, Outback Steakhouse, Fleming’s Steakhouse and Moe’s Southwest Grill.

Williams will oversee the day-to-day operations and lead a “strategic vision for the operations of Denny’s brand,” corporate leaders wrote in a news release.

“Denny’s is a true icon of the restaurant industry—a brand with a rich history and an even richer future,” said Williams. “I cannot wait to join this incredible group of operators and franchisees to deliver an unparalleled experience for all our Denny’s guests.”