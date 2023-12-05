**Related Video Above: Celebrities from Ohio.**
(WJW) — A British rock legend has died following a battle with a lung disease.
Denny Laine, who co-founded the Moody Blues with Mike Pinder and later Wings along with Paul and Linda McCartney, died at home listening to his favorite Christmas songs, his wife Elizabeth Hines posted on Facebook Tuesday. The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee was 79 years old.
“He and I both believed he would overcome his health setbacks and return to the rehabilitation center and eventually home,” Hines said. “Unfortunately, his lung disease, Interstitial Lung Disease (ILD), is unpredictable and aggressive; each infection weakened and damaged his lungs. He fought every day. He was so strong and brave, never complained.”
Laine’s illness came following complications from COVID-19, according to an online fundraising campaign started by his wife a few months ago.
“Denny was so very thankful to all of you who sent him so much love, support and the many kind words during these past few months of his health crisis-it brought him to tears,” Hines wrote in the post.
Hines asked for privacy for Laine’s family and friends during this tough time. He is survived by his five children.