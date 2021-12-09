CLEVELAND (WJW)– The Better Business Bureau Serving Greater Cleveland is warning people of the dangers of buying a puppy online, especially during the holidays.

The BBB said the demand for “quarantine puppies” amid the pandemic increased, along with a spike in scams.

Pet scams, where would-be owners pay hundreds of dollars for an animal that often times doesn’t exist, made up 35 percent of all online purchase scams this year, according to the BBB. These scammers refuse to let the buyer see the pet beforehand, sometimes citing COVID-19 as a reason for not meeting.

These scammers are particularly active around Christmas, using pictures of puppies in Santa hats.

A North Canton woman reported she was conned after seeing a puppy on Facebook. She told the BBB the scammer asked $850 for a dachshund puppy with a $300 deposit.

The victim said she mad, “Many attempts through PayPal, to many different emails. The next day PayPal shut my account down after several attempts that did not go through, the next morning we tried again and he had me send it through Zelle.” She realized it was fake when the alleged breeder asked for another $400 to transfer ownership of the dog.

The BBB offers these tips: