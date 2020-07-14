Delta posts worst loss since 2007, cuts flights

In this April 21, 2020, file photo, a lone person works at the Delta airlines check-in desk at McCarran International airport in Las Vegas. Delta Air Lines says it lost $5.7 billion in the second quarter, as the coronavirus pandemic caused air travel to collapse. The company reported financial results on Tuesday, July 14. A hoped-for travel recovery that began slowly in mid-April has been delayed by a resurgence in infections, especially in the South and West. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

(CNN) – Delta air lines just posted a $2.8 billion loss, its worst loss since 2007.

Delta says as COVID-19 cases rise again, bookings are falling, forcing the company to once again trim its flight schedule.

The airline had planned to add 1,000 flights a day in August.

But Delta CEO Ed Bastian is confirming the carrier will now add only 500.

It comes amid rising coronavirus cases in the south and quarantine rules on travelers to the northeast.

Bastian also said 17,000 Delta employees, almost 20% of its staff, took buyouts or early retirement packages.

That raised hopes that the airline will be able to avoid involuntary layoffs this year, but Bastian said it is too soon to know.