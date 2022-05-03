YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — One of 11 charged in federal court with selling drugs in the Warren area pleaded guilty on Monday to 21 counts just before jury selection in his trial.

Vincent Richardson, 30, entered guilty pleas in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio before U.S. Judge Christopher A. Boyko to charges he sold fentanyl and cocaine in Warren between February 2019 and March 2020.

Sentencing is set for Aug. 26.

Richardson and the other 10 defendants were indicted in September 2020 by a federal grand jury.

Richardson is recorded 21 different times talking about drug transactions on the phone, according to the indictment in the case.

Prosecutors are also looking to seize $21,565 that was found when search warrants were served during the case as well as three semi-automatic handguns.

In one of the wiretapped conversations included in the indictment, Richardson told another person on Nov. 1, 2019, he heard one of the houses he was selling drugs out of on Dover Avenue SW was getting raided.

Richardson ran outside to drive over to the home with a bag to grab money and saw a car he thought belonged to a friend.

Instead, the car belonged to an undercover police officer.

The officer did not take any action. In the phone call, taken right after Richardson got to the Dover Avenue house, Richardson said it appeared the officer was “playing” with him and when he left, the officer never followed him or took any other action.

Members of the alleged ring used homes on Hamilton Avenue NW, Oriole Place, Austin Avenue, Kenilworth Avenue NE, Tod Avenue, Webb Court, Dover Avenue NW and Union Street to sell drugs.

Seven other defendants have entered guilty pleas in the case. One of them, Randall Morgan, 35, was sentenced in June to 10 years in prison for his role in the ring.