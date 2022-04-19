NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Adelia “Dede” Robertson, the wife of religious broadcaster Pat Robertson and an author and founding board member of the Christian Broadcasting Network, has died.

The network said in a statement that Robertson died Tuesday at her home in Virginia Beach. Robertson was 94.

The network did not provide her cause of death.

Robertson became a born-again Christian several months after her husband found his faith.

The couple met at Yale University in 1952. And they embarked on a journey that included living in a roach-infested commune in New York before Pat Robertson bought a tiny television station in Virginia that would become the Christian Broadcasting Network.

He later ran for president of the United States in 1988. His wife campaigned by his side.