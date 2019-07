The 20-year-old died Saturday in his sleep after a seizure

(CNN Newsource) – The family of Disney Channel star Cameron Boyce says his death was caused by epilepsy.

Boyce died Saturday in his sleep after a seizure. He was 20 years old.

His family told People magazine the seizure was the result of an ongoing medical condition.

Boyce was set to appear in “Mrs. Fletcher,” a new HBO comedy series coming this fall.

A Disney spokesperson says not only was Boyce incredibly talented, but he was also involved in a number of philanthropic causes.