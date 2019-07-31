Dead woman found inside suitcase in Missouri

Officials say they first spotted the suitcase up in a tree a week ago, but it wasn't until Monday that it fell to the ground

McDONALD CO., MO (CNN Newsource) – Authorities are investigating a possible homicide after a female’s body was found inside of a suitcase in Missouri.

McDonald County officials say they first spotted the suitcase up in a tree a week ago, but it wasn’t until Monday that the suitcase had fallen to the ground.

They do not know how long the body has been inside.

“We know it’s a homicide,” said McDonald County Coroner William Goodwin. “We just don’t know exactly, at this point, what has happened to this lady. The condition of the remains were very badly decomposed.”

The body has not been identified. An autopsy has been scheduled.