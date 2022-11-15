DETROIT (WKBN) – Communities across the country demonstrated continued support for the Drug Enforcement Administration’s bi-annual National Prescription Drug Take Back Day, held Oct. 29.

The DEA teamed up with more than 4,300 partners to assist in the removal of approximately 647,000 pounds of unneeded medications at nearly 5,000 collection sites across the country.

Since its inception in 2010, the DEA’s National Prescription Take Back Day has removed almost 17 million pounds of unneeded medications from communities across the country.

With more than 390 community and law enforcement partners operating 585 Take Back locations across Michigan, Ohio and northern Kentucky, the DEA Detroit Division collected 62,942 pounds.

“The Take Back campaign is part of DEA’s continued efforts to protect our communities and create healthier environments by offering the safe disposal of medications,” said DEA administrator Anne Milgram. “We appreciate the community support we see during these events and encourage everyone to remove unneeded medications from their home.”

The DEA continues to expand opportunities to make the safe disposal of medications more accessible nationwide. It has registered a record number of authorized collectors — pharmacies and medical facilities — to collect unused and unwanted prescription drugs year-round.

Since April 2017, the DEA increased the number of authorized collectors from more than 2,200 to 15,000. A list of permanent drug-drop boxes located in communities across the country can be found here.

“These tremendous results would not be possible without the work our law enforcement and community partners put into this event,” said DEA Detroit Special Agent in Charge Orville O. Greene. “Clearing out medicine cabinets of unwanted prescription medication is something we all can do to prevent medication misuse that too often results in opioid addiction and drug poisoning deaths.”

Safe medication disposal receptacles along with the DEA Take Back events provide families easy, no-cost opportunities to get rid of unnecessary medicines stored in the home that can be susceptible to abuse and theft.

Complete results for DEA’s fall National Prescription Drug Take Back Day are available on its website.