(WKBN) – Cion Investment Corp. is taking over David’s Bridal in a no-cash sale, according to a purchase agreement.

The deal was accepted during a bidding process. The July 6 deal and subsequent sale hearing on July 14 were made public Monday.

Cion has assumed all liabilities and assets from David’s Bridal. The sale prevents a full liquidation of the bridal chain and could help to keep some stores open and save thousands of jobs.

David’s Bridal filed for bankruptcy in April 2023. The company has about 300 stores across dozens of states and employs about 11,000 workers.