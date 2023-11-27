YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — With inflation still impacting our wallets, you’ll want to find the best deals possible, but some can be too good to be true. Experts say more people fall victim to scams during the holiday season than any time of the year.

This year, financial experts say that they are expecting record-breaking numbers when it comes to spending money on either Black Friday or Cyber Monday.

The best course of action is to plan what you want to buy and go directly to that site; do not just click on a link. Scammers can go on sites like Amazon and eBay to gather information and create fake or deceptive products to scam online shoppers.

Another tip, keep track of purchases and keep a closer eye on your credit card statements.

A new trend has also surfaced that you may want to know about, especially if you are looking to travel next year.

For those of you looking to book vacations, Travel Tuesday is a new trend to watch. Travel experts encourage people to take advantage of the timing as bookings are normally low the week after Thanksgiving.

If you are planning to online shop today experts say to do so safely by keeping a close eye out for scams.