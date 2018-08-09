CVS Nasal Mist recalled due to microbial contamination

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

(WZDX) - Product Quest is voluntarily recalling CVS Health 12 Hour Sinus Relief Nasal Mist.

The product was found to have had microbiological contamination identified as Pseudomonas aeruginosa.

Repetitive use of a nasal spray containing a gram-negative pathogen can potentially lead to infections, which can be life-threatening to certain patients, such as those with cystic fibrosis or those who are immuno-compromised.

Product Quest says it has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall.

The product is used as a nasal decongestant and is packaged in a 0.5 fluid ounce bottle that is placed in an individual folding carton. 16,896 units were released with UPC code 50428432365.

The affected CVS Health 12 Hour Sinus Relief Nasal Mist lot is Lot # 173089J, EXP 09/19. The product can be identified by a white nasal spray bottle and an orange label with Sinus Relief stated in white with CVS Health on the top left.

The IFC containing the bottle is also orange and contains the same wording. Lot 173089J and EXP 09/19 is coded on the side panel of the carton. The product was distributed nationwide to retail outlets.

Those who purchased the product can return it for a replacement or refund.

Those with questions can call 386-239-8787, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. EST.

See complete recall information here.