National & World

Crocs closing all manufacturing facilities, replacing executive

Carrie Teffner announced she would be leaving the company next April

By:

Posted: Aug 09, 2018 09:55 AM EDT

Updated: Aug 09, 2018 09:55 AM EDT

NIWOT, CO (WCMH) -- Crocs chief financial officer is stepping down, and the casual footwear brand is shutting down its remaining company-operated manufacturing facilities.

Carrie Teffner announced she would be leaving the company next April. She'll be succeeded as CFO by Anne Mehlman, a former vice president of corporate finance for the shoemaker and the current CFO of Zappos.

"Carrie originally joined Crocs as a Board member in 2015 and stepped into the CFO role to assist with the Company's transformation," said CEO Andrew Rees. "During this time, we have made significant progress, including a return to topline growth and significantly improved profitability."

In the release, Crocs announced it was closing a facility in Mexico and also closing its remaining factory in Italy. Crocs leaders did not give information on how it will continue producing its products during its second-quarter earnings report this week.

The company still expects revenues to increase by the low single digits this year.

Last month, Crocs debuted a high-heel version of its rubberized footwear at $50 a pair. It sparked a controversy on social media because users can't understand why people would want to wear these.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


comments powered by Disqus

Trending Stories