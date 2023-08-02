VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people have been taken to the hospital in relation to a standoff following a multi-country semi chase on Wednesday.

According to Chief Glenn Nicol with the London Police Department, crews were attempting to negotiate with a suspect who stole a semi in Madison County, leading police on a multi-county chase.

Nicol said it all began when officers in London attempted to stop a vehicle, however, the vehicle fled north on U.S. 42 near I-70 to a truck stop.

A man and a woman then reportedly fled from the vehicle on foot. An officer chasing them attempted to tase the male suspect and the man then pulled about a firearm, however, no shots were fired.

The suspect and a female accomplice reportedly then got into a parked semi-truck that was nearby and fled with the driver still inside. As they fled, they struck a London police cruiser but no officers were injured.

Nicol reported that the suspects fled north on U.S. 42, then east on some county roads, then west on U.S. 40 toward Springfield, eventually traveling onto I-70 westbound and coming to a stop at Airport Access Road.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol Special Response Team and the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were negotiating with the suspect.

Nicol said that there were at least three people in the semi: the male suspect, a female accomplice and the semi-truck driver.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol has since reported that two people have been transported to area hospitals. Their identities and roles in the situation are currently unknown.

According to the Ohio Department of Transportation’s OHGO, both the eastbound and westbound ramps of I-70 to Dayton International Airport Access Road remain closed at this time.

