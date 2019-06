PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (CBS) – A refinery fire that is causing explosions in southwest Philadelphia is closing down a major highway.

Media in that area is reporting that the fire started around 3 a.m. in the 150-year-old Philadelphia Energy Solutions Refining Complex.

As of 5 a.m., the fire was contained and there are no reports of injuries, according to CBS affiliate CBS3.

Interstate 76 is closed in the area.