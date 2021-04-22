Crew-2 launch: When and how to watch NASA, SpaceX send crewed mission to ISS Friday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — NASA and SpaceX are aiming to launch their next crewed mission to the International Space Station from Florida early Friday morning after a one-day delay.

The launch of Crew-2 was initially supposed to happen early Thursday morning but had to be pushed back one day due to unfavorable weather conditions expected on the flight path. Thankfully, the conditions Friday morning are looking favorable with a 90% chance for go.

NASA and SpaceX are targeting a 5:49 a.m. ET launch Friday from Launch Complex 39A at Kennedy Space Center on Merritt Island.

WFLA Meteorologist Amanda Holly will be at Kennedy Space Center for the launch and joining WFLA Now anchor J.B. Biunno live throughout the morning. Our coverage is set to begin at 5:30 a.m. ET.

What is the Crew-2 mission?

The mission will launch four astronauts to the International Space Station in a Crew Dragon spacecraft onboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. NASA Astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur will be joined by Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency Astronaut Akihiko Hoshide and European Space Agency Astronaut Thomas Pesquet.

The launch marks the second crew rotation flight in NASA’s Commercial Crew Program that launches astronauts into space using commercial spacecraft. It’s the first Commercial Crew mission to fly two international partner crew members.

The Crew Dragon carrying the four astronauts is scheduled to dock at the space station less than 24 hours after Friday morning’s launch, at approximately 5:10 a.m. ET on Saturday. Kimbrough, McArthur, Hoshide and Pesquet will be on the space station for six months conducting microgravity science experiments.

Just a few days after the arrival of the Crew-2 astronauts, the four Crew-1 astronauts who have been on the space station since launching from Florida in November will be leaving. Crew-1 is scheduled to leave the ISS at 7:05 a.m. ET on Wednesday, April 28. The targeted splashdown time is 12:40 p.m.