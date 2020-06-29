Live Now
Credit reporting agencies offering free weekly reports through April 2021

Image by StartupStockPhotos from Pixabay

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The three national credit reporting agencies are offering consumers free weekly credit reports.

Equifax, Experian and Transunion are making the reports free through April 2021.

To get your free report, go to annualcreditreport.com

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine shared the information over the weekend for those who may be feeling anxious about their financial health during these uncertain times.

Credit reports may affect your mortgage rates, credit card approvals, apartment requests or even your job application.

Reviewing credit reports helps you catch signs of identity theft early.

