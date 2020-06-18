Cream of Wheat makers rethinking logo

The Cream of Wheat box depicts the image of a black cook

(WKBN) – The makers of Cream of Wheat are rethinking their mascot and logo.

Followed by the announcement that the Aunt Jemima brand is changing its logo from that of an African American woman that has been criticized as being a caricature of a black maid, other companies are taking a second look at their branding.

Now, Cream of Wheat and parent company B&G Foods issued a statement Wednesday night saying the logo is under review.

We understand there are concerns regarding the Chef image, and we are committed to evaluating our packaging and will proactively take steps to ensure that we and our brands do not inadvertently contribute to systemic racism. B&G Foods unequivocally stands against prejudice and injustice of any kind. B&G Foods