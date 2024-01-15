DOVER, Delaware (WJW) – A raid on a daycare in Delaware led to two arrests and a massive seizure of drugs and guns.

Dover police said officers with the drug task force learned a home daycare was connected to a drug investigation.

Police raided “The Little Peoples LFCC 2” on Thursday afternoon.

Officers arrested Camera Christmas, 33, and Jessica Cooper, 29.

According to police, a warrant was issued in the investigation, which led to the raid.

Police say they found 93.1 grams of cocaine, 26.4 grams of crack, 302 bags of heroin, two handguns and more than $32,000 in cash.

Courtesy: Dover Police Department

Four children were at the daycare at the time, according to police.

Christmas and Cooper were jailed on multiple drug and child endangerment charges.