Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Live Now
Dr. Fauci, health experts testifying before Senate panel
Closings and delays
There are currently 8 active closings. Click for more details.

COVID-19 pandemic leads to permanent closure of over 50 Steak ‘n Shake restaurants

National and World

The closings were caused by the coronavirus-stricken economy

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:
Steak 'n Shake is losing dozens of its locations due to financial woes.

CNN Newsource

(CNN NEWSOURCE) – Steak ‘n Shake is losing dozens of its locations due to financial woes.

The chain’s parent company announced Monday that 57 of its restaurants will be permanently shut down.

The closings were caused by the coronavirus-stricken economy.

The commission filing didn’t name which locations were affected.

Steak ‘n Shake started 2020 with 553 restaurants. Last year, it had 624.

Most of its restaurants were shuttered during the pandemic, while others had drive-thru service.

The company’s first franchise debuted in 1939.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com