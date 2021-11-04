Country’s oldest Thanksgiving parade resumes in Philadelphia

FILE – In this Nov. 23, 2006, file photo, the Sesame Street Big Bird balloon sways in the wind during the annual Thanksgiving Day Parade in Philadelphia. Officials with SeaWorld Entertainment and Sesame Workshop announced Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, that they are opening the country’s second Sesame Place park in San Diego in 2021. The first Sesame Place opened almost 40 years ago outside Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

PHILADELPHIA (AP) – The country’s oldest Thanksgiving Day parade is returning to the streets of Philadelphia after taking a year off for COVID-19 restrictions.

City officials made the announcement this week. Philadelphians who mask and social distance will be welcomed along the city’s parade route to watch balloons, performers and floats- many celebrating groups that had to forego their parades during the height of the pandemic as well.

Spectators can expect to see performances by Amy Grant, Kool & the Gang, Tag Team and others. The parade celebrated its centennial in 2019.

