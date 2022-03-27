NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Country music artist and Academy of Country Music award-winner Jeff Carson has died at the age of 58.

According to a release on his website, Carson died of a heart attack on Saturday at the Williamson Medical Center in Franklin, Tennessee.

The country artist was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on December 16, 1963. He began his music career early by singing in church and later moving to Nashville where he began recording demos for other country music artists such as Faith Hill (“It Matters to Me”), Tracy Lawrence (“I See it Now”), Reba McEntire (“The Heart is A Lonely Hunter”), Tim McGraw (“I Wouldn’t Want It Any Other Way”), and Mark Wills (“Places I’ve Never Been”).

In 1995, Carson began his recording contract at Curb Records, releasing the single “Yeah Buddy,” which was his first song to make the charts. Soon after came the single “Not on Your Love,” which went number one on the country music charts. His next single, “The Car,” became a top-five hit and was named “Video of the Year” at the Academy of Country Music awards.

Throughout his career, Carson had a total of 14 charted singles on the Billboard charts.

In 2009, Carson retired from music to join the Franklin Police Department in Williamson County, Tennessee, where he continued to work up until his passing. The country music artist recently signed with Encore Music Group and was recording a specialty album that featured duets with Michael Ray, Darryl Worley, Mark Wills, and Craig Morgan.

Carson, according to the release, is survived by his wife, son, mother, brother, and sister, as well as aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews.