(WKBN) – CNN and the New York Times are reporting that Costco has stopped selling half-sheet cakes at U.S. stores to help keep people from planning large gatherings.

Guests can purchase their 10-inch round cake instead.

In a statement to the New York Times, Costco said it has no plans to immediately bring back the half-sheet cakes and said the round cakes are “resonating with our members.”

Costco was also one of the first major retailers to make masks mandatory for employees and guests.