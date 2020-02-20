Contigo recalls millions of water bottles over safety concern

A large maker of insulated and non-insulated water bottles is recalling 5.7 million kids bottles due to choking concerns

(WKBN) – A large maker of insulated and non-insulated water bottles is recalling 5.7 million kids bottles due to choking concerns.

Contigo announced this week they are recalling their Kids Cleanable Water bottles sold from April 2018 through February 7, 2020.

According to the Consumer Products Safety Commission, there have been 427 reports of the spout detaching, including 27 spouts found in children’s mouths.

This recall involves Contigo Kids Cleanable water bottles and replacement lids that were given to consumers as part of the August 2019 recall of this product.

The water bottles come in three sizes (13-ounce, 14-ounce and 20-ounce) and multiple colors, materials and graphics. The bottles were sold individually as well as in two-packs and three-packs.

The water bottles were sold at retailers nationwide including Walmart and Target.

Additional images of the water bottles can be found on Contigo’s website.

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled water bottles and the replacement lids provided in the previous recall, take them away from children, and contact Contigo for a free water bottle. Consumers who received replacement lids in the previous recall should contact Contigo for the new water bottle.