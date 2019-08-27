Contigo recalling kids water bottles due to choking risk

Contigo has received 149 reports of the spout detaching including 18 spouts found in children’s mouths

(WKBN) – Contigo is recalling its Kids Cleanable Water Bottles due to a potential choking hazard.

According to the recall, the water bottle’s silicone spout can detach.

The recall was issued Tuesday, noting that it covers about 5.7 million bottles, including some sold in Canada and Mexico. The bottles were sold at Costco, Walmart, Target and other stores nationwide and online from April 2018 to June 2019.

Only those bottles with a black spout base and spout cover are included in the recall.

Customers are asked to stop using the bottles and contact Contigo for inspection instructions and a free replacement lid.

Those who need more information should call Contigo toll-free at 888-262-0622 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, or online at www.gocontigo.com/recall or www.gocontigo.com and click on Recalls at the bottom of the page for more information.