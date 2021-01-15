Conservative website apologizes to Dominion voting system after defamation letter from attorneys

(WKBN) – The conservative website, American Thinker, posted an apology Friday for falsely accusing US Dominion Inc., Dominion Voting Systems, Inc., of conspiring to steal the November 2020 election from Donald Trump.

American Thinker posted a series of pieces accusing the voting system company of massive vote switching or weighted votes and other claims.

“These statements are completely false and have no basis in fact. Industry experts and public officials alike have confirmed that Dominion conducted itself appropriately and that there is simply no evidence to support these claims,” Thomas Lifson wrote in a statement.

Some states, including Pennsylvania, held fact-finding hearings in November to help identify and correct any irregularities in the election process with Dominio equipment.

Dominion filed a defamation lawsuit against Trump attorney Sidney Powell after she claimed that the election technology vendor was part of a scheme to steal the election. She said the company was created in Venezuela to rig elections for the late Hugo Chavez.

American Thinker said these claims are based on discredited sources. Lifson wrote that American Thinker was “wrong to publish these false statements.”