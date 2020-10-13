Connecticut woman accused of leaving burned baby in dumpster after assaulting child’s mother

The woman, believed to be the child's babysitter, has been arrested and is facing charges

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – A 24-year-old Connecticut woman has been arrested after an 8-month-old girl was found abandoned alive in a dumpster outside of an apartment building Monday afternoon.

The baby was transported to Yale New Haven Children’s Hospital, suffering from severe burns on both hands, but is in stable condition. Police also found a pink infant car seat in the dumpster.

Around 2 p.m., officers responded to the Presidential Gardens apartment complex in Newhallville, Connecticut after a maintenance worker found the baby.

Police found and interviewed the child’s mother.

Andiana Velez, whom police believe to be the child’s babysitter, was arrested on allegations that she assaulted the 21-year-old mother earlier in the day.

She was charged with risk of injury to a child, assault and reckless endangerment.

Detectives say Velez put the baby in the dumpster, but they have not yet determined who is responsible for the child’s injuries. Police and the state department of children and families are continuing to investigate.

Velez is being held in lieu of $250,000 bail.

Neighbors and community leaders said they are shocked and horrified by the discovery.

A woman who did not want to appear on camera said, “Total disbelief that someone could put a baby in a dumpster with burnt hands and just leave them. I’m glad the person that found him or her was there and did the right thing. I’m just so devastated right now.”

“People don’t have to do anything like this,” said co-ward chair for Ward 21, Raymond Jackson. “There’s better places to leave a baby than in a dumpster, you know? If people need help, then all they have to do is reach out. We are here and I’m just shook. What if I would’ve found that baby? I wouldn’t know what to think. That’s the lowest you can ever go.”

