Connecticut man crashes vehicle after live-streaming 100 mph drive

GROTON CITY, Connecticut (CNN Newsource) – Police say a driver crashed his car while live-streaming himself burning rubber on a highway in Connecticut.

State police posted the video on their Facebook page. They say the driver was doing more than 100 miles per hour, while the limit was 55.

The driver lost control of the car at the highway ramp in Groton City. Moments later, he slammed into a guardrail on Interstate 95.

Police say the driver was wearing a seat belt and wasn’t hurt in Saturday’s crash.

The Facebook post added that speeding and live-streaming is extremely dangerous and illegal.