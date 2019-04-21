Congressman Ryan urges for release of full Mueller Report during CNN appearance

(WKBN / CNN Newsource) – Congressman Tim Ryan made an appearance on CNN’s State of the Union program on Sunday morning.

During the appearance, Ryan emphasized the need for the full release of the Mueller Report to the public.

“This is a very nuanced document. Let the American people really see what’s going on here. It paints a terrible picture of the president’s interactions, his — the blatant lying that happens and directing people to lie to the public, to lie to lawyers, to lie to the Congress. I mean, it’s very detailed. And the American people, through this process, will get up to speed with how this administration has been behaving.” Ryan said.

A redacted version of the Mueller Report was released earlier this week. To read the redacted report, click here.