Congressman Bill Johnson makes statement on Senate acquittal of Trump

(WKBN) – The Senate voted to acquit former President Donald Trump Saturday, 57-43. Only seven Republicans voted to convict Trump of the 17 that was needed.
In response to the conclusion of the trial, Congressman Bill Johnson (R-Marietta) released the following statement:
Donald Trump has been acquitted — again. This time as a private citizen and former president.
Democrats voted to call witnesses today, then changed their mind. I guess they decided even though Donald Trump was a “national emergency,” it wasn’t a big enough crisis to call witnesses and have the last four years of their inflammatory language thrown back in their faces for everyone to see.
But, here’s the breakdown of what’s happened. Donald Trump was impeached in the House with virtually no debate and no witnesses, and then the Senate decided to bring the trial to a halt rather than call witnesses. No matter what side of the debate you come down on as it relates to President Trump and his actions, the way this trial — and I use that word loosely — was conducted was a total farce.