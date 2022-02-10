(WKBN) – Close to three dozen Republican members of Congress are calling for President Joe Biden to have his cognitive state tested.

A letter addressed to President Biden says the members of Congress who signed are worried about the president’s “cognitive and mental abilities.”

It states, “While you underwent your annual physical exam on November 19, 2021, you either did not have a cognitive test or those results were withheld from the public.”

The letter was sent out on Tuesday. However, it states a former letter was sent out in June 2021 concerning the same issue to which the president did not respond.

Alzheimer’s disease is listed as one of the concerns in the letter. The letter references to a January 24, 2022 cabinet meeting at which time the president was heard calling a news reporter a “stupid son of a b****.” The Congress members believe this to be a sign of mood changes, which can be a sign of Alzheimer’s disease.

It also states that during a December 16, 2021 press conference with the White House COVID-19 response team, the president was unable to read numbers. The letter states that when attempting to announce the total number of the population who had received a booster shot, President Biden said, “57… excuse me… 570… I don’t want to read it, I’m not sure I got the right number…” before being corrected by Dr. Anthony Fauci with the right statistic of 57 million.

The letter goes on to list different occasions in which the president had problems with his memory both during his campaign and during his presidency.

“All Presidents should follow the example set by former President Trump to document and demonstrate sound mental abilities,” the letter states.

It also states that this is not a partisan issue.

The full letter can be read below.