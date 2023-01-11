CHICAGO (NewsNation) — The Federal Aviation Administration is experiencing a computer failure that has the potential to impact all flights nationwide, an advisory from the Air Traffic Control System Command Center said.

In its latest update, the FAA “has ordered all airlines to pause all domestic departures until 9 a.m. ET to allow the agency to validate the integrity of flight and safety information.”

The FAA said it is working to restore its Notice to Air Missions System — responsible for communicating flight hazards and real-time restrictions to pilots — but there is no current time of restoration.

Previously, the administration said that some functions were beginning to come back online, but National Airspace System operations remained limited.

In its original tweet, the FAA announced that it was performing final validation checks and reloading the system. It also announced that flight operations across the National Airspace System were affected.

“I have been in touch with FAA this morning about an outage affecting a key system for providing safety information to pilots,” Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg tweeted.

The FAA said the outage means that no flights are able to be released, and airports across the nation are already reporting delays.

“United has temporarily delayed all domestic flights and will issue an update when we learn more from the FAA,” United Airlines told NewsNation in a statement.

As of 7 a.m. ET, there have already been 1,230 flights delayed within the U.S., according to FlightAware.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.