Company announces local Sears, Kmart closing amid bankruptcy filing

(WKBN) - The East Liverpool Kmart and Niles Sears are among 142 locations across the country set to close.

The list also names a store in Middleburg Heights in Cuyahoga County.

Thirteen locations will close throughout Pennsylvania.

Sears filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy overnight.

The company has been struggling for years. The final straw was a $134 million debt payment due on Monday that it couldn't afford.

Liquidation sales are expected to begin within two weeks.

The company sent out a statement, saying it intends to stay in business and keep profitable stores open.