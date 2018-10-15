Company announces local Sears, Kmart closing amid bankruptcy filing
The Kmart in East Liverpool and the Sears in Niles are closing
(WKBN) - The East Liverpool Kmart and Niles Sears are among 142 locations across the country set to close.
The list also names a store in Middleburg Heights in Cuyahoga County.
Full list of Sears and Kmart closings
Thirteen locations will close throughout Pennsylvania.
Sears filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy overnight.
The company has been struggling for years. The final straw was a $134 million debt payment due on Monday that it couldn't afford.
Liquidation sales are expected to begin within two weeks.
The company sent out a statement, saying it intends to stay in business and keep profitable stores open.
