Colorado woman overcomes severe anorexia to help others

DENVER, CO (CNN Newsource) - One woman who overcame her anorexia is using her success to help others do the same.

According to the National Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders, one person dies from an eating disorder every hour. Part of that is because they are so challenging to treat.

"People say, 'You really shouldn't go back, it's going to trigger you,'" Heather Davis said.

For her, going back meant facing her past.

"I felt stuck," she said.

Heather faced death.

"I remember just seeing this light flash in front of me."

That part of Heather's past happened at the Acute Center at Denver Health -- one of the few places in the world that treats eating disorders for people too ill for regular treatment.

Heather was one of its earliest patients.

"My eating disorder started when I was 12 years old. I was a dancer, so that, I would say, predisposed me to having an eating disorder. Between age 16 and 20, I was in and out of the hospital numerous times."

"She's probably one of the ten sickest patients that I've ever taken care of in my career," Dr. Philip Mehler said.

Dr. Mehler had just founded the Acute Center a few years before Heather got there in 2009.

Her prognosis left little hope.

"She had fulminate liver failure, cardiac issues, she had dropped a lung," Mehler said.

Despite the challenges ahead, Heather knew this was her only chance.

"It was the first time that I was scared of actually dying. Hitting rock bottom really opened my eyes to the fact that I could not have my eating disorder and the life that I wanted to live," she said.

"Miraculously, she recovered," Mehler said.

After almost a year in treatment, Heather went home.

"I just remember how amazing the doctors and the whole team was. They had essentially become like a family to me with my family being so far away," she said.

Now she gets to see her second family every day. After going back to school and graduating, she moved to Denver.

"I thought to myself, 'Hey, maybe that would be something that I'm open to.'"

She helps treat people with the same disorders that brought her there in the first place.

Heather said not a lot of people understand eating disorders.

"I could really connect with the patients."

She's gone from facing death to the face of confidence.

"Myself, having lived it, I could understand their pain and I could be the one to now hold hope for them."