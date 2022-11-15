JAMAICA, N.Y.(WKBN) – Customs and Border Protection officers seized a wheelchair loaded with drugs.

Emelinda Paulino De Rivas, of the Dominican Republic, arrived Nov. 10 at JKF from Punta Cana with a wheelchair. She was interviewed by border agents when they noticed the wheels on the chair were not turning properly.

Further inspection uncovered a white substance in the wheels that tested positive for cocaine, according to a release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection. Inside the wheels, they reported finding 28 pounds of cocaine with a street value of $450,000.

De Rivas now faces federal narcotics smuggling charges and will be prosecuted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the U.S. Eastern District Court of New York.