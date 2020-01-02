Coast Guard suspends search for 5 missing crew in Alaska

Two men who donned survival suits and got into a life raft were rescued

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) – The U.S. Coast Guard has called off the search for five crew members of a crab fishing vessel that sank New Year’s Eve off Alaska.

The Coast Guard made the decision after searching the chilly waters about 170 miles southwest of Kodiak Island for 20 hours.

Two other men who donned survival suits and got into a life raft were rescued.

They told rescuers they were the only two who made it into lifeboats on 130-foot crab fishing vessel Scandies Rose.

The ship had been traveling with a load of pots for the start of the winter crab season.

