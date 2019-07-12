Coast Guard seizes $569 million of cocaine, marijuana

Officials say most were from Central and South America

(CNN and WHTM) – Eighteen tons of cocaine and marijuana — valued at more than $569 million — is now in the hands of the Coast Guard.

Officials say the drugs are part of a multi-jurisdictional seizure in international waters over the past two months.

The Coast Guard found the drugs by intercepting 14 vessels, mostly panga boats and homemade submarines designed to go undetected.

Officials say most were from Central and South America.

Fifty-five smuggling suspects were taken into custody.

Earlier this week, authorities in Philadelphia reported seizing 20 tons of cocaine from a cargo vessel owned by J.P. Morgan Chase. The MSC Gayane was run by the Swiss-based Mediterranean Shipping Company.

That seizure was worth an estimated $1.3 billion.