(WKBN) – Children’s Place is closing 300 stores across the country.

The children’s apparel store made the announcement to its stockholders. They’ll close 200 stores this year, 100 more in 2021.

Locally, the retailer has locations at both Southern Park and Eastwood malls and the Grove City Outlets.

Most of the closures will take place at malls. Targeted locations have not been announced yet.

Liquidation sales are expected to start in about 50 locations in the next six weeks