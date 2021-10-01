Child tax credit: Why is my September payment less?

(WJW) — While some parents didn’t receive the September child tax credit payment because of a glitch in the system last month, others did get a payment in their hands but it was not the amount they expected.

The IRS says there are multiple reasons why people may have gotten less: “If only one spouse changed an address or bank account, the other spouse’s half could be going to the old address or bank account. In these instances, the full payment will still be distributed.”

They go on to say another reason is that “monthly payment amounts can also change depending on recently processed tax returns.”

The next child tax credit payment is set to hit accounts on Oct. 15. Check the IRS CTC Update Portal for the latest payment information.