(WKBN) — Cash App users may want to check their account history following reports of some customers seeing double charges on their Cash App card.

In a Monday night Tweet, Cash App acknowledged the issue, stating, “Our team is aware of an issue causing duplicate Cash Card transactions, which is making some customers see a negative account balance. We also know that in-app and phone support is down. We are looking into these matters and will post resolution updates at https://status.cash.app.”

Users took to the comments in a fury, calling out the number of ways this has impacted their lives and businesses.

Following the outrage, Cash App took to Twitter again Tuesday morning and posted the following:

“We recently discovered a technical issue that’s causing some customers to get charged double the amount of their transaction. We’ll notify customers who were impacted, and we’ll refund any duplicate charges that resulted from this issue.”

Users once again took to the comments, asking when they would get their refunds, and many stated they have yet to receive them.

Cash App customer support, via an automated message, stated that the issue has been fixed and “we will refund any amount that has been incorrectly charged by the end of the day.”