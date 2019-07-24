Certain breast implants recalled for cancer risk

The products are linked to a rare cancer called anaplastic large cell lymphoma

(CNN Newsource) – Pharmaceutical company Allergan is recalling several models of its breast implants and tissue expanders.

The Federal Drug Administration requested the recall after learning the products are linked to a rare cancer called anaplastic large cell lymphoma. It’s a form of non-Hodgkins lymphoma that can sometimes be deadly.

The affected implants are marketed under the brand name “Natrelle.”

They are what are known as textured implants, which are more commonly sold in countries outside the U.S. Textured implants make up less than 5% of the domestic breast implant market.

Women who already have them are not advised to remove the implants if they are not experiencing symptoms.

Signs to watch for are swelling or pain in the area of the implant.

Worldwide, 573 cases of the disease linked to implants have been reported, with 33 deaths.