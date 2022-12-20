COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Music Commission held its first-ever Jingle Mingle Monday night at Natalie’s Grandview, honoring one of the city’s biggest stars in the music industry.

Angel Lopez is a Grammy-winning producer/songwriter who hails from central Ohio. He made his way to Los Angeles to pursue a music-producing career and so far, so good.

Lopez has worked with the likes of Justin Bieber, Sam Smith and Coldplay. Recently, he collaborated with Jack Harlow on his second album and smash hit “First Class.” Not bad for a kid who was once walking the halls of Hilliard Darby High School.

“It’s just my love for music, honestly, man,” Lopez said. “It’s something that I’ve pursued since, a lot of people always comment on my Facebook back home that I remember when you were banging betas on tables, and there’s a persistence of loving music and loving composing and that’s really what keeps it going for me.”

These days, Lopez is currently working with another Lopez – Jennifer Lopez – on her latest album.