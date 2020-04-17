Celebrities auction unforgettable experiences for families in need

(WKBN) – As unemployment continues to rise, many families are left struggling to find meals. Three business moguls have teamed up to eliminate food insecurity.

The “ALL IN Challenge” was founded by Fanatics executive chairman, Michael Rubin, entrepreneur, Alan Tisch, and communications strategist, Gary Vaynerchuk. The trio began having conversations with their connections in the sports and entertainment industries and saw a massive interest in the challenge.

Their goal was simple: create the largest digital fundraiser in history by raising tens of millions of dollars to feed those in need. Beneficiaries include Meals on Wheels, No Kid Hungry, America’s Food Fund, Feeding America, and World Central Kitchen.

The event officially launched Tuesday. By Wednesday afternoon, the organization had already generated $2.8 million to donate to families in need.

Celebrities who are interested in participating can offer an item or once-in-a-lifetime experience for consumers to try and win.

Among the first celebrities was Mark Cuban. Cuban is offering a “one-day contract” to be a Dallas Maverick. The winner will suit up with the Mavs, participate in pregame warmup, and even shoot a free throw during the game.

These prizes, however, excel beyond a first pitch or NBA contract; athletes are offering some of their most valuable possessions. Eli Manning, his Super Bowl XLVI MVP Corvette Convertible, Peter Guber, his 2015 Golden State Warriors championship ring, and Alex Rodriguez’s World Series trophy.

If sports aren’t your thing, the entertainment industry is also participating. Kevin Hart, offered up a role in his upcoming movie, Ellen DeGeneres, become her co-host for a show, and Justin Bieber will come to your house to sing his infamous 2009 hit, “One Less Lonely Girl.”

Some items or experiences are auctions and the prizes will be awarded to the highest bidder. The highest bid is currently at $320,000 for Meek Mill’s 2018 Rolls-Royce Phantom. Others are set up like a sweepstake where the buyer can buy entries for a certain price, but it is capped at 1,000 entries per person.

The All In Challenge Foundation said they will continue to run the event until they reach their goal of tens of millions of dollars.

If interested you can visit their website to participate.