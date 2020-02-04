Celebratory firework kills Kansas City Chiefs fan

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – There was a devastating outcome to a historic celebration for one man in Kansas City. The Kansas City Chiefs clinched their first Super Bowl title in 50 years but one fan lost his life.

“For that to happen is just so tragic. So very tragic,” said Betty Akers, a neighbor.

Kansas City police said it happened around 9:20 p.m. Sunday.

A man set off a commercial-grade firework in an improvised mortar at the end of his driveway. The man suffered a catastrophic head injury and died at the hospital.

“It’s so sad because it was such a wonderful occasion. We were all so happy for the Chiefs and Kansas City. They were showing their appreciation and happiness of being here, and enjoying life,” Akers said.

Neighbors said the man who set off the firework was always kind. They said he would shoot off smaller fireworks on the Fourth of July or for a special occasion — but nothing like this.

Akers said his house wasn’t the only house to set off fireworks in the neighborhood.

She’s shaken by what happened.

“I’m so sorry for their loss on this joyous occasion,” Akers said.

A life she said ended too soon.