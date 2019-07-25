CDC: US fertility rate falls to ‘all-time low’

The fertility rate is now at the level where the nation cannot replace its existing population

(CNN Newsource) – American women are having fewer babies than ever before.

A new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report says the nation’s general fertility rate dropped to an all-time low last year.

The rate, which measures the number of live births per 1,000 women, recorded a 2% decline.

Other studies show the fertility rate has been dropping for a while and it’s now at the level where the nation cannot replace its existing population.

Among other findings by the CDC, the birthrate among teenagers is declining while the rate of early-term births is growing.