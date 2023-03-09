(WKBN) — The Center For Disease Control and Prevention announced in a press release Thursday that it recommends that all adults in the United States be tested for hepatitis B at least once in their lifetime.

According to the press release, this is because it’s estimated more than half of people who have the hepatitis B virus (HBV) don’t know they’re infected.

The CDC states that without treatment and monitoring, HBV can lead to deadly health outcomes, including liver damage and liver cancer.

The press release states that previous guidelines for HBV screening and testing have been expanded by recommending screening for all U.S. adults and expanding continual periodic risk-based testing to include more groups, activities, exposures and conditions.

The CDC asks that providers implement the new CDC hepatitis B screening and testing recommendations to ensure all adults are screened for HBV infection with the triple panel at least once in their lifetimes and that people who are not vaccinated for hepatitis B, but are at increased risk of HBV infection, receive periodic testing.